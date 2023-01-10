Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Young and the Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks (26-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Atlanta squares off against Milwaukee. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 31.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the league with 44.1 rebounds led by John Collins averaging 8.1.

The Bucks are 14-10 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 121-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 51.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .