Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards

Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is second in the league with 48.8 rebounds led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.8.

The Wizards are 10-13 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks fourth in the NBA with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 6.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 118-95 in the last meeting on Jan. 2. Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 26 points, and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), George Hill: out (illness), Jrue Holiday: out (hamstring), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Wizards: Taj Gibson: out (groin), Bradley Beal: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .