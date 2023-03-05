Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

Milwaukee Bucks (45-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (30-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -4; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Bucks face Washington.

The Wizards have gone 17-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 16-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks are 26-14 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 123-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 50.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: day to day (illness), Monte Morris: day to day (back).

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .