Man sentenced in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison.

Jawan Carroll, 25, was sentenced Friday after being found guilty in October of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Star Tribune reported .

Carroll testified at trial that he fired his gun in self-defense during the shootout at the Monarch club on May 22, 2021.

The St. Paul man said the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, a 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man who died in an exchange of gunfire.

A stray bullet struck Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away. The 21-year-old Golden Valley man was killed just hours after graduating from the University of St. Thomas.