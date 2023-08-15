Trump indictment. Live updates
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Michael Oher lawsuit
Wander Franco under investigation
Maui fires latest
Business

Officials identify victim in backyard punk show shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have identified the person who died in the shooting at a backyard punk rock show that left six other people injured last week in Minneapolis.

Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August Golden, was 35 when he died from a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:15 p.m. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced in a news release.

Bryan May told the Star Tribune that Golden was his best friend and bandmate.

“He was one of my favorite songwriters,” said May, who played with Golden in the Minneapolis punk band Scrounger. May added that Golden had been living in New Orleans but moved to the Twin Cities just over a year ago to be near his girlfriend.

Other news
FILE - Noah Gragson, right, talks to Corey LaJoie after a practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Suspended Noah Gragson asks for release from contract with Legacy Motor Club
FILE - This booking photo released by Sherburne County Jail shows Anton Lazzaro. The formerly well-connected GOP donor convicted of giving teenage girls gifts, alcohol and money in exchange for sex was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, to 21 years in prison. (Sherburne County Jail/Star Tribune via AP, File)
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors in Minnesota
FILE - Noah Gragson looks out onto the track before a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto racing practice session at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Homestead, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Mike Rockenfeller to replace suspended Noah Gragson in next NASCAR Cup Series races

Alex Stillman also knew Golden and was at the show, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

“He was just a beautiful human who joined our community in the last couple of years,” Stillman said about Golden, adding, “just based on our common interests, and love for this specific DIY ethos and every kind of art that comes along with it, I knew immediately that we would be close friends.”

Stillman owns a local business called Outta Wax that presses vinyl records.

“I think a lot of us are still reeling and in shock with what’s happening and just trying to support each other,” Stillman said.

Authorities said that early information indicated two suspects walked up the alley, gunfire erupted and they fled on foot. Arrests were not immediately made.

Police believe one of the people at the show was targeted by a shooter, police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference last week. When police responded, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. They also learned that some wounded people had taken themselves to the hospital.

One of the wounded men sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We have no additional publicly available information at this time,” Brian Feintech, spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press.