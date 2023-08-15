Officials identify victim in backyard punk show shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials have identified the person who died in the shooting at a backyard punk rock show that left six other people injured last week in Minneapolis.

Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August Golden, was 35 when he died from a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:15 p.m. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced in a news release.

Bryan May told the Star Tribune that Golden was his best friend and bandmate.

“He was one of my favorite songwriters,” said May, who played with Golden in the Minneapolis punk band Scrounger. May added that Golden had been living in New Orleans but moved to the Twin Cities just over a year ago to be near his girlfriend.

Alex Stillman also knew Golden and was at the show, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

“He was just a beautiful human who joined our community in the last couple of years,” Stillman said about Golden, adding, “just based on our common interests, and love for this specific DIY ethos and every kind of art that comes along with it, I knew immediately that we would be close friends.”

Stillman owns a local business called Outta Wax that presses vinyl records.

“I think a lot of us are still reeling and in shock with what’s happening and just trying to support each other,” Stillman said.

Authorities said that early information indicated two suspects walked up the alley, gunfire erupted and they fled on foot. Arrests were not immediately made.

Police believe one of the people at the show was targeted by a shooter, police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference last week. When police responded, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. They also learned that some wounded people had taken themselves to the hospital.

One of the wounded men sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We have no additional publicly available information at this time,” Brian Feintech, spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press.