Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Pierz 36

Avail Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35

Barnum 61, South Ridge 59

Battle Lake 51, Sebeka 44

Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 88

Brainerd 51, Bemidji 48

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 69, Sibley East 26

Carlton 53, Nashwauk-Keewatin 45

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64

Chisholm 80, Ely 69

Cromwell 63, Cherry 31

Crosby-Ironton 93, Pine River-Backus 41

DeLaSalle 58, Visitation 53

Deer River 57, Blackduck 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37, St. John’s Prep 25

Elk River 69, Buffalo 26

Fillmore Central 63, Mabel-Canton 27

Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 22

Fridley 58, Bloomington Kennedy 43

Grand Meadow 47, Blooming Prairie 45

Greenway 62, McGregor 41

Hayfield 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 36

Hillcrest Lutheran 83, Ortonville 50

Holdingford 63, Milaca 43

Holy Angels 78, Richfield 45

Kelliher/Northome 62, Climax/Fisher 44

Kingsland 63, Schaeffer Academy 38

Lake City 67, Chatfield 34

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45

Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36

Luverne 63, Windom 28

Mankato Loyola 78, Immanuel Lutheran 25

Menahga 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 42

    • Minneapolis Henry 58, Columbia Heights 51

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, St. Croix Prep 41

    Minnewaska 61, Osakis 35

    Mora 49, East Central 32

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Rock Ridge 41

    NCEUH 65, Red Lake Falls 63

    New Richland-H-E-G 69, Blue Earth Area 29

    New Ulm Cathedral 74, Madelia 32

    Orono 69, Park Center 58

    Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54

    Randolph 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 27

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 27

    Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 29

    Roseau 71, Bagley 32

    Royalton 60, Spectrum 37

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Murray County Central 28

    Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54

    Sleepy Eye 69, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 42

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 88, Nicollet 63

    South St. Paul 59, Two Rivers 39

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Norwood-Young America 55

    Spring Grove 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 52

    St. Charles 50, Cannon Falls 42

    St. James Area 83, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52

    St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 61

    Swanville 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 47

    Thief River Falls 54, East Grand Forks 46

    Tri-City United 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51

    Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16

    Underwood 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53

    United Christian 66, Mayer Lutheran 38

    Upsala 52, Staples-Motley 36

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 73, Northern Freeze 63

    Wayzata 62, Edina 28

    West Lutheran 48, Hope Academy 38

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 37, Renville County West 18

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Liberty Classical vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.

    St. Paul Highland Park vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

    ___

