Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Pierz 36
Avail Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35
Barnum 61, South Ridge 59
Battle Lake 51, Sebeka 44
Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 88
Brainerd 51, Bemidji 48
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 69, Sibley East 26
Carlton 53, Nashwauk-Keewatin 45
Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64
Chisholm 80, Ely 69
Cromwell 63, Cherry 31
Crosby-Ironton 93, Pine River-Backus 41
DeLaSalle 58, Visitation 53
Deer River 57, Blackduck 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37, St. John’s Prep 25
Elk River 69, Buffalo 26
Fillmore Central 63, Mabel-Canton 27
Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 22
Fridley 58, Bloomington Kennedy 43
Grand Meadow 47, Blooming Prairie 45
Greenway 62, McGregor 41
Hayfield 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 36
Hillcrest Lutheran 83, Ortonville 50
Holdingford 63, Milaca 43
Holy Angels 78, Richfield 45
Kelliher/Northome 62, Climax/Fisher 44
Kingsland 63, Schaeffer Academy 38
Lake City 67, Chatfield 34
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45
Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36
Luverne 63, Windom 28
Mankato Loyola 78, Immanuel Lutheran 25
Menahga 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 42
Minneapolis Henry 58, Columbia Heights 51
Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, St. Croix Prep 41
Minnewaska 61, Osakis 35
Mora 49, East Central 32
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Rock Ridge 41
NCEUH 65, Red Lake Falls 63
New Richland-H-E-G 69, Blue Earth Area 29
New Ulm Cathedral 74, Madelia 32
Orono 69, Park Center 58
Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54
Randolph 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 27
Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 27
Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 29
Roseau 71, Bagley 32
Royalton 60, Spectrum 37
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Murray County Central 28
Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54
Sleepy Eye 69, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 88, Nicollet 63
South St. Paul 59, Two Rivers 39
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Norwood-Young America 55
Spring Grove 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 52
St. Charles 50, Cannon Falls 42
St. James Area 83, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52
St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 61
Swanville 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 47
Thief River Falls 54, East Grand Forks 46
Tri-City United 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51
Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16
Underwood 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53
United Christian 66, Mayer Lutheran 38
Upsala 52, Staples-Motley 36
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 73, Northern Freeze 63
Wayzata 62, Edina 28
West Lutheran 48, Hope Academy 38
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 37, Renville County West 18
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty Classical vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.
St. Paul Highland Park vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/