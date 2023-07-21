FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
U.S. News

Minneapolis police reforms leader hired following George Floyd’s murder retiring after a year

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, and his attorney said Wednesday, July 19, that they will now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of Floyd, and his attorney said Wednesday, July 19, that they will now take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A protester is arrested on New York's Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on June 4, 2020, following the death of George Floyd. On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE — A protester is arrested by NYPD officers for violating curfew on June 3, 2020, beside New York's iconic Plaza Hotel, following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this April 10, 2014, photo, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Cedric Alexander speaks during a press conference at DeKalb County Police Department Headquarters in Tucker, Ga. Alexander, the man appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd's killing while in police custody in 2020, plans to retire in September after a rough first year, The Star Tribune reported Thursday, July 21, 2023. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, after the killing of George Floyd while in police custody, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Cedric Alexander, the man appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of Floyd's killing, plans to retire in September after a rough first year, The Star Tribune reported Thursday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A protester leads a chant during a rally for the late George Floyd outside Barclays Center, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in New York. Cedric Alexander, the man appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of Floyd's killing, plans to retire in September after a rough first year, The Star Tribune reported Thursday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Demonstrators kneel in front of New York City Police Department officers before being arrested for violating curfew beside the iconic Plaza Hotel on 59th Street, June 3, 2020, in New York. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The third anniversary of Floyd's murder is Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Ore., Sept. 5, 2020, sparked by the killing of George Floyd. Cedric Alexander, the man appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of Floyd's killing, plans to retire in September after a rough first year, The Star Tribune reported Thursday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The law enforcement veteran appointed to oversee reforms at the Minneapolis police department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing plans to retire in September after enduring sharp criticism in his first year on the job.

Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander announced his retirement Thursday, The Star Tribune reported. Alexander defended his work overseeing five public safety agencies, including the police and fire departments, following criticism from some city council members and the public over the slow pace of reforms.

“Whoever takes the torch here from me, they’re on a firm foundation,” Alexander, 68, said to the newspaper. He said people now feel safe when they come into the city.

The Minneapolis Police Department overhaul began following Floyd’s 2020 death after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

Alexander, a former police chief who spent four decades in law enforcement, set out to improve coordination among departments and rebuild trust in the city. He said that work and the effort to implement the Justice Department’s recommendations to improve policing by eliminating racial bias and excessive force will continue after he’s gone.

He said programs like the multijurisdictional “Operation Endeavor” helped reduce shootings and carjackings in the city last year although crime statistics suggest that decline may have begun even before that program started.

Alexander has said he lacked the resources to complete ambitious projects like replacing the city’s five police precincts with community centers offering social services to help fight addiction and homelessness.

In an early misstep, Alexander lashed out on Twitter at critics who questioned his strategy of parking empty squad cars downtown to deter crime — even accusing one person of “two-faced talking from both sides of your mouth.” But he quickly apologized for his tone.

Recently, there was criticism about a lack of communication from Alexander’s office and his lack of public appearances. But he said the criticism wasn’t a factor in his decision to retire.

“That’s just kind of par for the course,” Alexander said, noting that administrators are always admonished for “not moving fast enough.”

Mayor Jacob Frey praised Alexander’s work, saying he successfully coordinated security for a Taylor Swift concert and several community events that brought large crowds to downtown Minneapolis earlier this year without any major problems.

“When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call,” Frey said in a statement Thursday. “I am grateful for his dedication to our city and his excellent work to curb violent crime and make a comprehensive safety system a reality.”

Alexander’s supporters say he didn’t have much chance to succeed.

“I think he was the right man for the wrong time and the wrong city,” said Lisa Clemons, a retired police sergeant and founder of the street outreach group A Mother’s Love Initiative. “I don’t believe he was given the tools needed to make change, like the council and mayor gave our chief.”