Not-so-glowing obit written about Minn. deadbeat mom

Some say revenge is a dish best served cold.

One family waited decades until the death of a Minnesota woman to lash out in a paid obituary.

Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) died May 31 in Springfield, Minn. A harshly worded obit that ran Monday in the Redwood Falls (Minn.) Gazette proclaimed in a crescendo that she “will now face judgment.”

Here’s why:

Dehmlow ditched her two children and family in 1962 and moved to California after she was impregnated by her husband’s brother, the obituary stated.The children, Gina and Jay, were then raised by the woman’s parents in Clements, Minn.

The obit concludes by saying Dehmlow “will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

A link to the paid obituary on Legacy.com was deleted by Tuesday afternoon. Lisa Drafall, general manager of the Redwood Falls Gazette, told the Tribune-Review the paid obituary that received national attention had been removed from the newspaper’s website. She declined further comment when asked what prompted its removal.

A post by Lindsay Guentzel of WCCO Radio in Minnesota shows a reader’s protest of the obit and a response by the Redwood Falls Gazette newsroom.

“Most people at the Gazette, including the editor, protested running the obit, but were overruled,” the post stated.

One relative, Dwight Dehmlow, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper that the facts in the obituary are true, but “there is a lot of stuff that is missing.”

“She made a mistake 60 years ago, but who hasn’t?” he said. “Has she regretted it over the years? Yes.”

Dwight Dehmlow said he determined Tuesday that Jay is behind the obituary.

“He’s very upset,” he said. “He decided to go out with hate. I can’t believe he did this. ... This is going to hurt a lot of people.”

Frank Carnevale contributed. Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.