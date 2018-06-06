FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Not-so-glowing obit written about Minn. deadbeat mom

 
Share

Some say revenge is a dish best served cold.

One family waited decades until the death of a Minnesota woman to lash out in a paid obituary.

Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) died May 31 in Springfield, Minn. A harshly worded obit that ran Monday in the Redwood Falls (Minn.) Gazette proclaimed in a crescendo that she “will now face judgment.”

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

Here’s why:

Dehmlow ditched her two children and family in 1962 and moved to California after she was impregnated by her husband’s brother, the obituary stated.The children, Gina and Jay, were then raised by the woman’s parents in Clements, Minn.

The obit concludes by saying Dehmlow “will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

A link to the paid obituary on Legacy.com was deleted by Tuesday afternoon. Lisa Drafall, general manager of the Redwood Falls Gazette, told the Tribune-Review the paid obituary that received national attention had been removed from the newspaper’s website. She declined further comment when asked what prompted its removal.

A post by Lindsay Guentzel of WCCO Radio in Minnesota shows a reader’s protest of the obit and a response by the Redwood Falls Gazette newsroom.

“Most people at the Gazette, including the editor, protested running the obit, but were overruled,” the post stated.

One relative, Dwight Dehmlow, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper that the facts in the obituary are true, but “there is a lot of stuff that is missing.”

“She made a mistake 60 years ago, but who hasn’t?” he said. “Has she regretted it over the years? Yes.”

Dwight Dehmlow said he determined Tuesday that Jay is behind the obituary.

“He’s very upset,” he said. “He decided to go out with hate. I can’t believe he did this. ... This is going to hurt a lot of people.”

Frank Carnevale contributed. Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.