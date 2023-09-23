Russia - Ukraine war
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Bob Menendez
This week in not real news
College football
Business

Minnesota’s would-be head of cannabis regulation quits amid reports she sold illegal products

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a lab in Cottage Grove, Minn., June 17, 2015. The recently appointed director of Minnesota’s new marijuana regulatory agency, Erin Dupree, has resigned amid reports that she sold illegal cannabis products in the state. Her role as the state's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management would have begun on Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a lab in Cottage Grove, Minn., June 17, 2015. The recently appointed director of Minnesota’s new marijuana regulatory agency, Erin Dupree, has resigned amid reports that she sold illegal cannabis products in the state. Her role as the state’s first director of the Office of Cannabis Management would have begun on Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The recently appointed director of Minnesota’s new marijuana regulatory agency Erin Dupree has resigned amid reports that she sold illegal cannabis products in the state.

Dupree ran a business that sold products exceeding state limits on THC potency, owed money to former associates and accumulated tens of thousands of dollars in tax liens, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Loonacy Cannabis Co. — the business Dupree founded in Apple Valley, Minnesota, last year — posted on its now-deactivated TikTok account about its edible products containing 10 milligrams of THC per serving and 150 milligrams per package, although state law only allows hemp-derived edibles to contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package, the Star Tribune reported.

“I have never knowingly sold any noncompliant product, and when I became aware of them I removed the products from inventory,” Dupree said in a statement Friday.

Other news
FILE - Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia, could be jailed Thursday, Sept. 21, for failing drug tests while awaiting sentencing on federal weapons charges that she used marijuana while possessing a firearm. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia to remain free on bond after failing drug tests
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich., June 26, 2017, at the first open meeting of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Board. Federal authorities said Thursday, April 6, 2023, that Johnson, the former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board, accepted more than $100,000 in bribes and has agreed to plead guilty. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)
Detroit-area businessman gets more than 2 years in prison for paying bribes for marijuana license
State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, works at his desk during the Senate session at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Lawmakers are voting on hundreds of bills before the legislative session concludes for the year on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California lawmakers OK bills banning certain chemicals in foods and drinks

“However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done,” she added.

Her role as the state’s first director of the Office of Cannabis Management would have begun on Oct. 2.

“One of the responsibilities, and I take it and the buck stops with me, is the appointments of literally thousands of people,” Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday, the Star Tribune reported. “In this case, the process did not work and we got this wrong.”

Walz said in a Friday statement that the interim director of the cannabis office, Charlene Briner, would remain in an interim role, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Minnesota’s legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect in August, allowing people 21 and older to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes, subject to limits as the state establishes a legal cannabis industry in the coming months and years.

The midwestern state is the 23rd in the country to legalize recreational marijuana. Surrounding states — including Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota — have not yet legalized it.