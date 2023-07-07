Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
Authorities name 3 Minnesotans who drowned during family gathering over July 4 weekend

 
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified three people who drowned in a tributary of the Mississippi River near Red Wing over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office said Thursday that the victims were Petrona Juan-Jose, 17, Miguel Juan-Jose, 22, and Ke Drer, 41. All were from the same household in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale.

The swimmers were part of a family gathering at Diamond Island on the Vermillion River, near the confluence with the Mississippi River. Drer was fishing from shore Monday when two adults and a girl who were swimming began to struggle. He went in to help, and rescued his adult daughter. But he went underwater while trying to rescue the other two. Searchers recovered their bodies Wednesday.

Other news
FILE - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, listens to Interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller, as they outline the city's public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations that one or more officers had sex with migrants who were living in a police station after arriving in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported, Thursday, July 6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago probes sex misconduct allegation against officers involving migrant living at police station
Chicago’s police oversight agency says it’s investigating sexual misconduct allegations against officers involving a migrant who was living in a police station after arriving in the city.
Two busses are damaged after a collision on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in New York. A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan sent several people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said. (WABC via AP)
NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light
Police in New York City say a tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus. The collision sent 18 people to the hospital.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry speaks during a news conference, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse among Jehovah’s Witnesses has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The number of people making those changes jumped more than 300% this year ahead of the new law taking effect. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses.

“Our community is devastated by this tragic loss and we asked that you pray for us and the family for a special strength comes from God,” the K’Nyaw Baptist Church in St. Paul, which serves the Karen community, said in a Facebook post.

The victims were all described as inexperienced swimmers who weren’t wearing personal flotation gear. They were all in an area of the river that was 3 feet (0.9 meters) deep but drops off to around 9 feet (2.7 meters).