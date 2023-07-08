FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Pilot makes emergency landing on road in Minneapolis suburb after getting oil pressure warning

 
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a road in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday after experiencing a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff.

Blaine Police said the pilot received an alert about low oil pressure after he took off from an airport in Cambridge, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Blaine.

Initially, the pilot planned to divert to the Anoka-Blaine Airport but instead he landed the Cessna 172 on 125th Avenue Northeast near Legacy Creek Parkway just before 2 p.m. He had originally been planning to fly to Eden Prairie on the southwest side of the metro area.

A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.

Police said no one was injured and the plane was not damaged in the landing. The pilot had 13 years of flying experience and was the only person on the plane.