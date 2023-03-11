Brooklyn visits Denver after overtime win against Minnesota

Brooklyn Nets (38-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-21, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Denver Nuggets after the Nets took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime.

The Nuggets are 30-5 on their home court. Denver scores 116.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Nets are 19-17 in road games. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 112.9 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.2 points for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder).

Nets: Royce O’Neale: day to day (knee), Ben Simmons: out (knee), Nic Claxton: day to day (thumb), Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .