Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 5-3 on the road. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Nowell averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

