Minnesota faces Chicago, aims for 5th straight road win

Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (31-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 18-16 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls with 11.4 boards.

The Timberwolves are 15-18 in road games. Minnesota is eighth in the NBA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 150-126 in the last matchup on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.9% and averaging 25.1 points for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Edwards is averaging 25 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Javonte Green: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (illness), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee), Austin Rivers: out (back).

