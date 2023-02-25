Thompson leads Golden State against Minnesota after 42-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 10.4.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 119-114 in overtime on Feb. 2, with D’Angelo Russell scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 21 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Edwards is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 120.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Draymond Green: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .