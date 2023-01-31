Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the league scoring 118.1 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 137-114 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.4 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.1 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 123.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .