Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston.

The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are 12-13 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league scoring 14.4 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 129-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Edwards is shooting 45.9% and averaging 23.7 points for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: day to day (hip), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

