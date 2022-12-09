Indiana takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (12-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three in a row.

The Timberwolves are 6-7 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.0 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Pacers are 6-7 in road games. Indiana ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 115-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 19.1 points, 10.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (groin), James Johnson: out (elbow), Chris Duarte: out (ankle), T.J. McConnell: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .