Los Angeles hosts Minnesota following Leonard’s 44-point showing

Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-29, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Kawhi Leonard scored 44 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 176-175 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers are 19-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the NBA shooting 38.2% from downtown, led by Moussa Diabate shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves have gone 22-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 128-115 on Jan. 7, with D’Angelo Russell scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 16 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 120.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf).

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: day to day (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Taurean Prince: day to day (personal), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .