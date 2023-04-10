Los Angeles and Minnesota meet in play-in game

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -6.5; over/under is 229.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Lakers and Timberwolves meet to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 116.6 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Timberwolves have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 15-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dennis Schroder: day to day (neck).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .