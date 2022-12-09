Miami plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Miami Heat (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Timberwolves -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Heat play Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Nowell averaging 3.1.

The Heat have gone 1-6 away from home. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.5% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Butler is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (knee), Udonis Haslem: out (personal), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .