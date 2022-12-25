Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota.

The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2 points per game while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 7-9 on the road. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league scoring 14.8 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 105-101 on Nov. 22. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 21.4 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Heat. Kyle Lowry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Edwards is scoring 23.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.2 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (foot).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

