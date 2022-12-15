Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-17, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Minnesota. He ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 3-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference scoring 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won 135-128 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), D’Angelo Russell: out (knee).

