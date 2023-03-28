Minnesota takes on Phoenix, seeks 4th straight road win

Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-35, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Phoenix looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Suns are 25-20 in conference matchups. Phoenix averages 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 27-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 6.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won 121-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 31 points, and Damion Lee led the Suns with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 49.9% and averaging 28.1 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Matt Ryan: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .