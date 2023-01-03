Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 13-12 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 133-112 on Dec. 13, with Damian Lillard scoring 38 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.2% and averaging 24.0 points for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Naz Reid: day to day (back), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .