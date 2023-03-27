Timberwolves take on the Kings, seek 4th straight victory

Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (45-29, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 29-15 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento averages 121.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 26-20 against conference opponents. Minnesota is 14-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 138-134 on March 5, with Anthony Edwards scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.2 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (calf).

