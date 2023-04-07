San Antonio takes on conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (21-59, 14th in the Western Conference)

Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference play.

The Spurs are 9-41 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks second in the league with 55.4 points in the paint led by Johnson averaging 11.0.

The Timberwolves are 27-23 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won 107-98 in the last meeting on Oct. 30. Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 22 points for the Spurs. Tre Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Edwards is averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (knee), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella).

Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

