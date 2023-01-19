Minnesota and Toronto meet in non-conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (20-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Timberwolves -3

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves are 14-10 in home games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 115.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Raptors are 6-14 in road games. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference giving up only 112.1 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Siakam is averaging 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: out (groin), Austin Rivers: out (knee), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Dalano Banton: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .