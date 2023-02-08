Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves are 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 126-125 in the last meeting on Jan. 16. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 21 points, and Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Clarkson is averaging 22.7 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.2 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (back).

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Austin Rivers: out (nir - league suspension).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .