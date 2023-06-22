Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (39-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Justin Garza (0-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.30 ERA, .97 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 22-19 record at home and a 37-38 record overall. The Twins are 20-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston has a 39-36 record overall and an 18-18 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton is second on the Twins with 22 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Max Kepler is 6-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with a .308 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-43 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .298 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Reese McGuire: day-to-day (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Reyes: day-to-day (abdominal soreness), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .