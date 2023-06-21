Arroyo leads Red Sox against the Twins after 5-hit performance

Boston Red Sox (39-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins after Christian Arroyo had five hits on Tuesday in a 10-4 win over the Twins.

Minnesota has a 36-38 record overall and a 21-19 record at home. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Boston is 18-17 on the road and 39-35 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .444. Royce Lewis is 13-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 extra base hits (16 doubles and 17 home runs). Justin Turner is 17-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .293 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: day-to-day (abdominal soreness), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .