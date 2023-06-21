AP NEWS
Arroyo leads Red Sox against the Twins after 5-hit performance

By The Associated PressJune 21, 2023 GMT

Boston Red Sox (39-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins after Christian Arroyo had five hits on Tuesday in a 10-4 win over the Twins.

Minnesota has a 36-38 record overall and a 21-19 record at home. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Boston is 18-17 on the road and 39-35 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .444. Royce Lewis is 13-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 extra base hits (16 doubles and 17 home runs). Justin Turner is 17-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

    Red Sox: 7-3, .293 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

    INJURIES: Twins: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: day-to-day (abdominal soreness), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

