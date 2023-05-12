Cubs visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (18-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-17, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -157, Cubs +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

Minnesota is 21-17 overall and 12-7 at home. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Chicago is 18-19 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Cubs have a 15-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .220 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-41 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 7-for-29 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .171 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .251 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (lower body), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .