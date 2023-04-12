Twins and White Sox square off with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (5-7, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-4, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -163, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has gone 3-2 at home and 7-4 overall. The Twins have a 4-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has gone 4-5 on the road and 5-7 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .