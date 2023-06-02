Twins face the Guardians leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (25-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-27, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -135, Guardians +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 17-12 at home and 30-27 overall. The Twins have hit 76 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 13-16 on the road and 25-31 overall. The Guardians have a 12-24 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .220 batting average to lead the Twins, and has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Willi Castro is 14-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (migraine), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (wrist), Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .