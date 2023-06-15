Tigers look to stop road slide, play the Twins

Detroit Tigers (27-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-33, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -208, Tigers +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a six-game road skid.

Minnesota has a 35-33 record overall and a 20-14 record in home games. The Twins are 16-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 12-21 record on the road and a 27-39 record overall. The Tigers have a 22-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 11-for-37 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 6-for-25 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

Tigers: 1-9, .228 batting average, 5.98 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .