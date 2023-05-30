Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (28-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (31-22, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA, .95 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -127, Astros +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 31-22 record overall and a 14-12 record in home games. The Astros have an 8-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 12-14 in road games and 28-26 overall. The Twins have a 12-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon leads the Astros with a .295 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI. Kyle Tucker is 12-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Gallo is third on the Twins with 17 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Willi Castro is 13-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Twins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (hip), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .