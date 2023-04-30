Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Royals into game 4

Kansas City Royals (7-21, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-12, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (2-2, 6.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (3-0, .62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -215, Royals +178; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota is 16-12 overall and 9-6 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Kansas City is 7-21 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Royals have gone 5-16 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Twins hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .247 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five home runs, 16 walks and eight RBI while hitting .260 for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .