    Twins visit the Royals for season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

    Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -145, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.

    Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

    Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 178 home runs.

    INJURIES: Royals: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Twins: Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

