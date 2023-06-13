Brewers come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (34-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-33, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 18-14 record in home games and a 33-33 record overall. The Twins have gone 22-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 34-32 overall and 16-16 on the road. The Brewers are 24-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Christian Yelich has a .258 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 10 doubles and eight home runs. Joey Wiemer is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .