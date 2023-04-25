Twins face the Yankees leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (13-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (4-0, 3.24 ERA, .76 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 6-4 in home games and 13-10 overall. The Twins have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.26.

New York has a 13-10 record overall and a 4-3 record on the road. The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has three doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Twins. Joey Gallo is 4-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 8-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 5-5, .204 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .