Padres take on the Twins after Soto’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (19-17, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-17, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -126, Padres +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Minnesota Twins after Juan Soto’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 19-17 overall and 10-7 at home. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .384.

San Diego is 9-6 on the road and 19-17 overall. The Padres rank seventh in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .233 batting average to lead the Twins, and has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with six home runs while slugging .447. Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .180 batting average, 3.19 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .