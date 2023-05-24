AP NEWS
Twins look to stop skid in game against the Giants

The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT

San Francisco Giants (24-24, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09 ERA, .99 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .89 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -159, Giants +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota has a 25-24 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. Twins hitters are batting a collective .229, which ranks 10th in the AL.

San Francisco has a 24-24 record overall and a 9-13 record in road games. The Giants are 12-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Michael Conforto is third on the Giants with 13 extra base hits (three doubles and 10 home runs). Joc Pederson is 3-for-9 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .271 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

    Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

    INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (heel), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

