Twins visit the Rays to open 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (31-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (43-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (3-1, 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (7-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -178, Twins +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 26-6 at home and 43-19 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .476 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Minnesota has gone 13-15 on the road and 31-29 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rays. Jose Siri is 9-for-34 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .220 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. Willi Castro is 12-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Jose Siri: day-to-day (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (upper body), Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (illness), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .