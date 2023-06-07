Twins look to break 3-game skid, take on the Rays

Minnesota Twins (31-30, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (44-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -141, Twins +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 44-19 overall and 27-6 in home games. The Rays are first in the AL with 105 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Minnesota has a 31-30 record overall and a 13-16 record in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Luke Raley is 9-for-29 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .211 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 11-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Royce Lewis: day-to-day (upper body), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .