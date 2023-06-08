Twins aim to end 4-game slide, take on the Rays

Minnesota Twins (31-31, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (45-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.33 ERA, .97 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -172, Twins +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins look to end a four-game skid with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 45-19 record overall and a 28-6 record in home games. The Rays have a 25-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota has a 31-31 record overall and a 13-17 record on the road. The Twins have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.46.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 19 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-44 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 RBI for the Twins. Willi Castro is 10-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .