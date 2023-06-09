Twins enter matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (31-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -124, Twins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins come into the matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of five straight games.

Toronto is 36-28 overall and 18-11 at home. The Blue Jays have hit 75 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Minnesota has a 13-18 record on the road and a 31-32 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .394.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .322 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .210 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 8-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (leg), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .