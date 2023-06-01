Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Minnesota United 2-1

1 of 10 Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor (27) works with the ball next to Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) 1 of 10 Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor (27) works with the ball next to Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored late in the second half to rally Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Defender Jon Gallagher staked Austin (5-6-4) to a 1-0 lead when he used assists from Adam Lundkvist and Julio Cascante in the 19th minute to score his sixth goal of the season.

Minnesota United (5-6-4) got the equalizer from Joseph Rosales just seven minutes later. Ménder García and Bongokuhle Hlongwane had assists on Rosales’ first netter this season.

Driussi scored the winner with an assist from Cascante in the 82nd minute. It was Driussi’s third goal.

Brad Stuver finished with six saves for Austin. Dayne St. Clair saved four shots for Minnesota United.

The series is knotted at three wins apiece with five of the six matches decided by one goal. Driussi’s goal was the first one scored after the 62nd minute in the six match-ups between the clubs.

Minnesota United returns home to play Toronto FC on Saturday. Austin will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

