Toye sparks Montreal to 4-0 romp over Minnesota United

Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, left, slide-tackles CF Montreal forward Mason Toye (13) who shoots on goal during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, left, slide-tackles CF Montreal forward Mason Toye (13) who shoots on goal during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye, center, watches his shot go past diving Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, left, as Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, right, attempts a tackle during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye, center, watches his shot go past diving Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, left, as Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, right, attempts a tackle during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye, center, wins a header against Minnesota United defender Miguel Tapias, left, and midfielder Will Trapp, right, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye, center, wins a header against Minnesota United defender Miguel Tapias, left, and midfielder Will Trapp, right, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates after his goal with teammate Mason Toye (13) during first-half MLS soccer match action against Minnesota United in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) celebrates after his goal with teammate Mason Toye (13) during first-half MLS soccer match action against Minnesota United in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, celebrates after a goal against Minnesota United during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, celebrates after a goal against Minnesota United during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, right, watches his shot go past diving Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, left, as Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, center, attempts a tackle during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, right, watches his shot go past diving Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, left, as Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor, center, attempts a tackle during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin (3) wins a header against CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin (3) wins a header against CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye celebrates after a goal against Minnesota United during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal forward Mason Toye celebrates after a goal against Minnesota United during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson, right, falls to the ground after a tackle by CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere, left, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson, right, falls to the ground after a tackle by CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere, left, during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, left, makes a save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, center, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, left, makes a save against Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, center, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) reacts after his side conceded their fourth goal to CF Montreal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) reacts after his side conceded their fourth goal to CF Montreal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, right, watches as Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) kicks the ball during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, right, watches as Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) kicks the ball during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, bottom right, saves the ball after being knocked to the ground by Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, bottom left, as CF Montreal's Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) looks on during second-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, bottom right, saves the ball after being knocked to the ground by Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane, bottom left, as CF Montreal’s Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) looks on during second-half MLS soccer game action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) and defender George Campbell celebrate after their win over Minnesota United in MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) and defender George Campbell celebrate after their win over Minnesota United in MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois celebrates after his side's fourth goal against Minnesota United during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois celebrates after his side’s fourth goal against Minnesota United during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Mason Toye scored his first two goals of the season — both unassisted — to spark CF Montreal to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Montreal (7-9-1) became the fifth team in league history to post five straight shutouts at home, getting four saves from Jonathan Sirois to extend the club’s record.

Montreal took the lead for good in the 7th minute on Toye’s first netter. Defender Zachary Brault-Guillard put Montreal up 2-0 six minutes later, taking a pass from Gabriele Corbo to score for the first time this season.

Toye added his second goal in the 57th minute to make it 3-0 and defender Rudy Camacho capped the scoring in the 76th minute when he took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored for the first time this season.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-7-5), which had won all three previous match-ups with Montreal. Minnesota had won two straight road matches with Montreal and was trying to beat a single opponent three straight times on the road for the first time.

Montreal has won seven of its last eight home matches. The 2020 Columbus Crew were the last team to shut out five straight opponents at home.

Minnesota United opened the season by winning three in a row on the road, but the club has lost six of seven away from home since.

Grabbing a quick lead was good for Montreal, which entered play with an 0-7-1 record when trailing at the half.

Both teams are idle next week.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport