Hlongwane, Pukki propel Minnesota United over Dynamo 3-0

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair pulls in the ball on a Houston Dynamo penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair pulls in the ball on a Houston Dynamo penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin, left, and Houston Dynamo defender Franco Escobar (2) vie for a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin, left, and Houston Dynamo defender Franco Escobar (2) vie for a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, center, moves the ball between Minnesota United forward Mender Garcia (28) and midfielder Wil Trapp during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, center, moves the ball between Minnesota United forward Mender Garcia (28) and midfielder Wil Trapp during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo forward Ibrahim Aliyu, left, looks for a shot on Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Dynamo forward Ibrahim Aliyu, left, looks for a shot on Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo defender Franco Escobar (2) pushes Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin, center, in front of referee Marcos DeOliveira, right, after Escobar received a yellow card from DeOliveira during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Dynamo defender Franco Escobar (2) pushes Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin, center, in front of referee Marcos DeOliveira, right, after Escobar received a yellow card from DeOliveira during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin (3) and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) celebrate their combined effort to block a shot on goal by the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin (3) and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) celebrate their combined effort to block a shot on goal by the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, right, deflects a shot by Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21), setting up a follow-up goal by midfielder Ismail Tajouri-Sharadi during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, right, deflects a shot by Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21), setting up a follow-up goal by midfielder Ismail Tajouri-Sharadi during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) and midfielder Ismail Tajouri-Sharadi celebrate a goal by Tajouri-Sharadi against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) and midfielder Ismail Tajouri-Sharadi celebrate a goal by Tajouri-Sharadi against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki scored five minutes apart early in the first half and Minnesota United breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday nigh.

Hlongwane found the net for a sixth time this season, scoring unassisted in the 15th minute to give Minnesota United (7-8-6) a lead it would not relinquish. Pukki, scored the first goal of his MLS career, using an assist from Emanuel Reynoso. Pukki, Finland’s all-time leading goal scorer, debuted for the club last week in a 4-1 loss to Austin FC. Pukki scored 38 goals in 110 appearances for Finland’s national team.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi notched his first goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 84th minute to help guide Minnesota United to its seventh straight victory and a season sweep over the Dynamo (8-10-4).

Dayne St. Clair saved six shots to earn the clean sheet in his first start for Minnesota United since June 10. Clair left the club to play for Canada in the Nations League and Gold Cup competitions. Minnesota United had surrendered four goals in three of its last eight matches, including St. Clair’s last start.

Steve Clark had one save for Houston.

Minnesota United returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Houston travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport