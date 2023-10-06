Powerball
Dick Butkus
New Drake album streaming
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Sports

Minnesota United FC dismiss Adrian Heath, only coach in team history since 2017

 
Share

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota United FC dismissed Adrian Heath, their only coach since starting Major League Soccer play in 2017.

The team announced the move Friday, thanking Heath for his nearly seven seasons leading the club. CEO Shari Ballard said in a statement, “we believe that the time is right to move in a new direction.”

The Loons are 9-12-11 and in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Assistant coach Sean McCauley will serve as interim coach the rest of the season. Minnesota plays the LA Galaxy on Saturday before finishing the regular season at home against Sporting KC on Oct. 21.

Other news
Fans wave an Argentinian flag as they try to get Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's attention as he warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It's almost necessary to be an A-lister to score a ticket to watch him play: A front-row ticket for an upcoming match between Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field was going for $2,500.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Messi Mania has grabbed hold in Major League Soccer, but will it be a long-lasting boost?
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gets around FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until Aug. 26
Da'vian Kimbrough, 13, holds up his jersey after signing contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

Heath was hired in November 2016 before the team’s inaugural season the next year. He led Minnesota United FC to their first of four MLS Cup Playoff appearances in 2019. Heath went 91-101-56 during his tenure.

Minnesota United also relieved Mark Watson, a former assistant coach who became technical director after the 2019 season.

Heath is the eighth MLS head coach dismissed this season.

—-

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer